Andrew J. Harper, 51, of 41 Mechanic Street Rouseville, PA. , died Monday Feb. 24, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.

Born March 18, 1968 in Ohio, he was the son of the late Leonard & Carol Hartle Harper.

Andrew was a graduate of Venango Christian High School.

He entered the United States Navy on June 16, 1986 and was honorably discharged on Dec. 13, 1991.

Andrew received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two bronze stars and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with Bronze Star.

He enjoyed watching TV, especially the Cartoon Network.

He also enjoyed Tattoo artistry and his dog Sadie.

He is survived by three children, Heather McCann, Amanda Harper and Andrew Harper all of Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandchildren, Amiyah McCann and Jayvian Thompson; one sister, Amy Burnside of York, Pa.; And his former spouse, Lynette Harper.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a service with Military Honors on Saturday Feb. 29 at 4:00 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

