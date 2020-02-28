Charles Richard Moorhead, age 81, of North East, passed away on Wednesday, February 26th. He was born on July 5, 1938, in Venango County, the son of the late Oran and Doris (Rice) Moorhead.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and Pittsburgh Technical School.

Charles served in the United States Air Force in the 60th fighter interceptor squadron in radar from 1956 until 1961.

After serving in the military, he went to England to join the Civil Service, working in radar.

Charles was employed by General Electric for 31 years.

He was a member of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, the North East American Legion Post 105, and the East Erie Moose Lodge #593. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and baking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James L. Moorhead.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 47 1/2 years, Joan (Pierce) Moorhead, whom he married on July 15, 1972; sister-in-law, Virginia Moorhead of San Francisco; brother-in-law, Walter and Marie Pierce of Erie; as well as nieces and nephews, Dr. Laura Moorhead Clarke of San Francisco, David Moorhead of Illinois, Mark Pierce of Erie, and Jennifer Lydic of Erie; and dear friends and caregivers, Sally and Bob Valone and Michele Skrekla.

Friends may call at the St. Peters Lutheran Church, 1500 Freeport Rd. (Route 89), North East, Pa., on Saturday from noon until time of a funeral service at 2 p.m.

Officiating the service will be Rev. Matthew Dennison. Interment, with Full Military Honors, will be held at North East Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1500 Freeport Rd., North East, PA 16428.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.

