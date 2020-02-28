 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fudgy Nut Coffee Pie

Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this awesome chocolaty pie with a glass of Riesling!

Fudgy Nut Coffee Pie

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
6 tablespoons butter, cubed
3 ounces unsweetened chocolate
3 tablespoons light corn syrup
Dash salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 – 9-inch chocolate crumb crust
3/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, divided
3 pints coffee ice cream, softened

Directions

~In a small saucepan, combine the confectioners’ sugar, cream, butter, chocolate, corn syrup, and salt. Cook and stir over low heat until smooth. Remove from the heat. Stir in vanilla. Cool completely.

~Spread 1/2 cup fudge sauce over the crust. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup pecans. Freeze for 20 minutes (or until set). Spread with half of the ice cream. Freeze for one hour or until firm. Repeat layers. Cover and freeze for four hours or until firm.

~Just before serving, drizzle remaining fudge sauce over pie and sprinkle with remaining pecans.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.