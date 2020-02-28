Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fudgy Nut Coffee Pie

Serve this awesome chocolaty pie with a glass of Riesling!

Fudgy Nut Coffee Pie

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

6 tablespoons butter, cubed

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

Dash salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 – 9-inch chocolate crumb crust

3/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, divided

3 pints coffee ice cream, softened

Directions

~In a small saucepan, combine the confectioners’ sugar, cream, butter, chocolate, corn syrup, and salt. Cook and stir over low heat until smooth. Remove from the heat. Stir in vanilla. Cool completely.

~Spread 1/2 cup fudge sauce over the crust. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup pecans. Freeze for 20 minutes (or until set). Spread with half of the ice cream. Freeze for one hour or until firm. Repeat layers. Cover and freeze for four hours or until firm.

~Just before serving, drizzle remaining fudge sauce over pie and sprinkle with remaining pecans.

