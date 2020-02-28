Clarion Rotary Radio Auction Set for Tomorrow – Over $45,000 in Items

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Annual Clarion Rotary Club’s Radio Auction will be held on Leap Day, Saturday, February 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The auction has over $45,000.00 in new merchandise and local services. Everything must be sold and there are now reserve bids.

The auction bidding guide is in the Wednesday, February 26 Midweek News and the Thursday, February 27 Clarion News, and can be found online at the Clarion Newspapers website (theclarionnews.com) or the Clarion Rotary Facebook Page.

This year’s Rotary Radio Auction items include gift certificates to many local Clarion businesses.

Some of the items include Corner Whirlpool Tub from Clarion Bathware; two Tim McGraw Concert tickets from S & T Bank; a $400 Cooper Tire Certificate from Kerle Tires; Family YMCA Pass; a $1,000 coupon for use at the Haskell House; and hundreds of other items.

The auction is broadcast live on WWCH 1300 AM/94.1 FM & C93 – 92.7 FM and streamed on www.c93radio.com. The auction will be videoed streamed on the “C93 and Radio 13” Facebook Page.

All of the auctioneers are Clarion Rotary Club Members.

Bidders can call the auction line at 814-393-1704 or 1-800-437-0488 (outside of the Clarion Area) to make a bid or to set-up an auction account number. The phone line is open at 7:30 a.m. to set-up your bidding number and the auction begins at 8:30.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.