Clarion’s Mahan Named Student of the Year in Business

CLARION, Pa. – Taylor Mahan, a senior accounting major at Clarion University, is the recipient of the 2019-20 Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Employers JoAnne Day Student of the Year Award for the Business category.

(Pictured: JoAnne Day Student of the Year Taylor Mahan (center) with Clarion University career liaison Josh Domitrovich (left) and faculty member Dr. Tony Vega.)

She will receive $500.00 and a commemorative plaque.

PennACE is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting students from member institutions through career advancement, professional growth and networking opportunities. The JoAnne Day Student of the Year Awards recognizes students who have completed an internship or co-op. The awards have four categories: STEM, Liberal Arts, Business, and Associate Degree.

Mahan, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, completed a finance internship with PITT OHIO and was tasked with many responsibilities, which included successfully leading a group of interns, taking responsibility for organizing meetings, distributing responsibility, and keeping the group engaged and on task while preparing for presentations with upper-level management and ownership. She completed an individual credit card analysis project that led to future policy changes within PITT OHIO.

“Taylor rose to the challenge and handled this work efficiently and effectively, finishing many items accurately while only having been shown them once, and asking thoughtful question when necessary,” said Don Riddle, assistant controller at PITT OHIO.

He noted that in the eight years his department has been using interns, Mahan was the first to work independently on a monthly closing cycle.

In his letter of recommendation for Mahan’s award application, Dr. Tony Vega, Clarion professor of atmospheric science, described her as a consummate self-starter who sets realistic goals and accomplishes them.

“Taylor has proven to be an extremely hard-working person who is eager to gain knowledge which will improve both herself and the community,” Vega said.

At Clarion, Mahan is president of the Accounting Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success, and is the chair of the Clarion Student’s Association Board of Directors. In 2018, she participated in the university’s BizPitch competition, in which she and her partner won second place and $1,000.

After graduating in May, Mahan plans to complete another internship as a tax analyst for Schneider Downs. Afterward, she will return to Clarion University to complete the MBA program.

Josh Domitrovich, career liaison for Clarion University, said that in each of the past three years, a Clarion student has placed in one of the JoAnne Day award categories.

