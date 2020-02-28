Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by Mike Ames

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Deer Creek Winery after work to relax, sip a glass of wine, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live entertainment.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., enjoy a variety of music from today’s hits to the country classics by Mike Ames!

A light, cafe menu is available.

Wine can be purchased cold by the glass or by the bottle.

Cold beer from North Country Brewery, Yuengling, Straub, or Trails to Ales, soft drinks, coffee, smoothies, and lattes are also available.

Deer Creek Olive Grove has over 50 flavors of gourmet olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar available; these items are bottled at the winery.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

