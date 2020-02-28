 

District 9 Girls’ Class 2A (Redbank/Keystone) and Class 3A (Brookville/Moniteau) Title Games to Air Friday Night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Pry and SmithCLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – The District 9 Class 2A and Class 3A girls’ championship games will air Friday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School basketball via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

(Photo: Aslyn Pry of Moniteau (left) and Lauren Smith of Redbank Valley (right) have helped their teams into the D9 3A and 2A title games respectively)

Both games are at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym with Redbank Valley taking on Keystone in the Class 2A game at 6 p.m. followed by Moniteau and Brookville in the Class 3A game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski, Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, Chris Rossetti will be live from the “Tip”.

The Kerle Tire pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN

Airtime from Clarion University for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 5:30 p.m. with the first game set to tip at 6 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the games and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible:

Special thanks to Campbell’s Bus LinesHi-Level Golf Course, District Judge Jeff Miller,  Delta Contracting, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, and Tin Town Metal Works,  for Sponsoring tonight’s games as well

Laurel Eye Clinic (Title Sponsor) Kerle Tire (Title Sponsor/Pre-Game Show)
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant (Coaches’ Pregame Interviews) Hager Paving (Player of the Game)
Kahle’s Kitchen (1st Quarter) Next Step Therapy (2nd Quarter)
FUN Bank (Halftime Show) Penn State-DuBois (3rd Quarter)
DuBrook (4th Quarter) Clarion County Community Bank (Postgame Show)
Gatesman Plumbing, Heating & A/C (Timeouts) Allegheny Grille of Foxburg (Broadcast Booth)
Matt Higgins – State Farm Insurance (Free Throws) Eric Shick Nationwide Insurance Agency (3-pointers)
Zacherl Motors (Scoreboard) Gatesman Auto Body (Governor’s Keys to the Game)
Redbank Chevrolet (Stats) Computer Guru of Leeper (Equipment/Jess Quinn’s Halftime Breakdown)
MV Property Care (Tip-off) Janney Montgomery Scott (Starting Lineups/Fast Breaks)
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating (Players to Watch) S&W Auto Body (Fouls)
Clarion-Forest VNA (Injury Update) Carrier Insurance (Coaches)
Clarion Ford (Drive of the Game) Tionesta Builders (Overtime)
Randy and Bob’s Auto Body Riverhill Automotive
Ramada by Wyndham of Clarion Mealy Excavating
LandPro (Possession Arrow)  Clarion Bathware
Allstate Insurance, the Dave Jones Agency (Keystone Games) J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales
Ochs Building Supply (What’s at Stake)  Delta Contracting & Design, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.