District 9 Girls’ Class 2A (Redbank/Keystone) and Class 3A (Brookville/Moniteau) Title Games to Air Friday Night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – The District 9 Class 2A and Class 3A girls’ championship games will air Friday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School basketball via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

(Photo: Aslyn Pry of Moniteau (left) and Lauren Smith of Redbank Valley (right) have helped their teams into the D9 3A and 2A title games respectively)

Both games are at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym with Redbank Valley taking on Keystone in the Class 2A game at 6 p.m. followed by Moniteau and Brookville in the Class 3A game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski, Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, Chris Rossetti will be live from the “Tip”.

The Kerle Tire pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN

Airtime from Clarion University for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 5:30 p.m. with the first game set to tip at 6 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the games and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible:

Special thanks to Campbell’s Bus Lines, Hi-Level Golf Course, District Judge Jeff Miller, Delta Contracting, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, and Tin Town Metal Works, for Sponsoring tonight’s games as well

