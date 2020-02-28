 

Fire Destroys Hominy Ridge Lodge in Cook Forest

Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

fire-truck-4BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fire tore through Hominy Ridge Lodge in Cook Forest on Thursday evening.

According to a representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1, they receive a call around 7:04 p.m.
reporting a fire at Hominy Ridge Lodge on State Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Sigel Fire Company, Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Pine Creek Township Fire Company, Corsica Fire Company, Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Jefferson County EMS were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

According to a post on the Hominy Ridge Lodge and Cabins Facebook page, the lodge, including the owners’ home and the attached store, were completely destroyed.

“We hope that you will bear with us in these next several months until things get figured out and we can get back on our feet be able to run our business,” the post states.

The scene was cleared around 10:23 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this story.)


