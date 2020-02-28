Firetower Road Blaze Causes Half-Million Dollars in Damage

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A fire that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Firetower Road is under investigation.

Marienville-based State Police say Chief Chris Clark, of the Warsaw Fire Department, requested the assistance of a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal in determining the origin and cause of a February 26 fire that damaged a Firetower Road home owned by a known 51-year-old Brookville man and a known 50-year-old Brookville woman.

The fire occurred around 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26.

Police say the fire is believed to have originated in the ceiling of a second-floor bathroom.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and two dogs in the home were rescued by witnesses who discovered the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The damage is estimated at $500,000.00.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and it remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.