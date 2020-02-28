Hearing Continued for Clarion Woman Accused of Theft of Money from Employer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion woman who allegedly stole petty cash funds from her employer in Clarion Borough was continued on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 23-year-old Melissa L. Toy scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, was continued and is set to resume at 1:15 on Tuesday, March 17.

Toy faces the following charge:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

The charge stems from a theft that occurred at a business located on Grand Avenue Extension in Clarion Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 31 in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office, Officer Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was assigned to investigate a theft around 9:15 a.m. on December 23. He made contact with the known female victim who advised that she had hired Melissa L. Toy in October of 2019 to manage a known housing development. The victim reported she was terminating Toy from her position on December 19, around 3:15 p.m. Upon gathering items from Toy, she asked for the petty cash box.

According to the complaint, Toy advised the victim that there was no money in the box. When the victim pointed out she had just given Toy $150.00 to put in the box and asked where the money was, Toy allegedly said she had “reimbursed” herself.

When the victim asked what Toy had reimbursed herself for since she had only started working in October, Toy had no answer. The victim advised Toy she wanted receipts for the cash that was missing, and Toy failed to provide any documentation, the complaint states.

Officer Wright attempted to make contact with Toy at her residence without any success.

Toy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 9.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.