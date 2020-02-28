 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

James G. Vuletich “Jim Bob”

Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

James-G.-Vuletich-“Jim-Bob”James G. Vuletich “Jim Bob” 61, of Knox, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:57 PM at the Allegheny General Hospital following a brief illness.

James was born January 19, 1959 in Pittsburgh.

He was the son of the late Andrew and Doloris Vuletich.

James drove flag car for over sized loads for 25 years.

He loved his friends and a good cold beer.

James is survived by his daughter Katie Colwell and her companion Kyle May of Knox; three step sons Gregg Sahene of New Jersey, Lee Sahene of Florida and Christopher Sahene of Pittsburgh; a granddaughter Madilyn Colwell of Knox and a grandson Kameron May of Knox.

Also surviving are a sister Kathy Gregory of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by his wife Terry Taylor Vuletich, a brother Nicholas Vuletich and two sisters Andee Belchick and Gina Karnes.

A celebration of life will be held by James’ friends and family.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.