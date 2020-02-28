James G. Vuletich “Jim Bob” 61, of Knox, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:57 PM at the Allegheny General Hospital following a brief illness.

James was born January 19, 1959 in Pittsburgh.

He was the son of the late Andrew and Doloris Vuletich.

James drove flag car for over sized loads for 25 years.

He loved his friends and a good cold beer.

James is survived by his daughter Katie Colwell and her companion Kyle May of Knox; three step sons Gregg Sahene of New Jersey, Lee Sahene of Florida and Christopher Sahene of Pittsburgh; a granddaughter Madilyn Colwell of Knox and a grandson Kameron May of Knox.

Also surviving are a sister Kathy Gregory of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by his wife Terry Taylor Vuletich, a brother Nicholas Vuletich and two sisters Andee Belchick and Gina Karnes.

A celebration of life will be held by James’ friends and family.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.