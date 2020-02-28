 

Kennerdell Couple Victims of Wire Fraud Scheme

Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a theft by deception wire fraud in Rockland Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, a known woman was convinced to get $7,000.00 on gift cards and give the gift card information to an individual over the phone in order to resolve a computer issue.

Police say that individual then spent the money at several stores in another state.

The victims are listed as a 62-year-old Kennerdell woman and a 61-year-old Kennerdell man.


