Man Injured in Pinegrove Township Crash

Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulancePINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Pinegrove Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 8:58 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by 34-year-old Royez L. Ludy, of Atlantic, Pa., was traveling east on Old State Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Police say for an unknown reason, Ludy lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a left hand curve and went off the roadway and into a ditch.

Ludy suffered possible injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Venango Towing.

Ludy was cited for a speed violation.


