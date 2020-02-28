Say What?!: Author of 82-Year-Old Message in a Bottle Identified by Daughter

ENGLAND – A resident of the English Channel island Jersey said the author of an 82-year-old message in a bottle has been identified, and the note will be passed along to the man’s daughter.

Nigel Hill found the message in a bottle on the beach earlier in February and started searching for the family of the note’s author, John Stapleford, who dated the note September 1938 and included an England address where the current residents did not have contact information for the previous residents.

