School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 28, 2020

A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, February 28, 2020.

UPDATED: 6:34 a.m. on February 28, 2020

SCHOOLS:

AAUB Nursery School & Preschool – two-hour delay

Christian Life Academy – two-hour delay

Cranberry Area School District – two-hour delay

Forest Area School District – two-hour delay

Franklin Area School District – two-hour delay

Johnsonburg Area School District – two-hour delay

Oil City Area School District – two-hour delay

Ridgway Area School District – two-hour delay

St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay

Valley Grove School District – two-hour delay

Venango Co. Area Vo Tech – two-hour delay

Venango Region Catholic School – two-hour delay (School doors will open at 9:30 a.m.)

