School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 28, 2020

Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 05:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School closing delay logo midA look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, February 28, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

UPDATED: 6:34 a.m. on February 28, 2020

SCHOOLS:

AAUB Nursery School & Preschool – two-hour delay
Christian Life Academy – two-hour delay
Cranberry Area School District – two-hour delay
Forest Area School District – two-hour delay
Franklin Area School District – two-hour delay
Johnsonburg Area School District – two-hour delay
Oil City Area School District – two-hour delay
Ridgway Area School District – two-hour delay
St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay
Valley Grove School District – two-hour delay
Venango Co. Area Vo Tech – two-hour delay
Venango Region Catholic School – two-hour delay (School doors will open at 9:30 a.m.)

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

