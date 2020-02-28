School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 28, 2020
A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, February 28, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.
UPDATED: 6:34 a.m. on February 28, 2020
SCHOOLS:
AAUB Nursery School & Preschool – two-hour delay
Christian Life Academy – two-hour delay
Cranberry Area School District – two-hour delay
Forest Area School District – two-hour delay
Franklin Area School District – two-hour delay
Johnsonburg Area School District – two-hour delay
Oil City Area School District – two-hour delay
Ridgway Area School District – two-hour delay
St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay
Valley Grove School District – two-hour delay
Venango Co. Area Vo Tech – two-hour delay
Venango Region Catholic School – two-hour delay (School doors will open at 9:30 a.m.)
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
School delays are brought to you by MV Property Care and Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.