Snow-Covered Roadway Causes Crash in Harmony Township; Passenger Injured

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man was transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred on Thursday morning in Harmony Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 9:32 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Trunkeyville Road, just south of Veach Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say 24-year-old Lee A. Knouff, of Titusville, was operating a 2019 GM Sierra, traveling north on State Route 4012 (Trunkeyville Road) when he lost control while negotiating a left curve on the icy, snow-covered roadway. Knouff’s vehicle then struck a ditch and came to rest partially in the ditch facing north.

Lee Knouff was not injured.

His passenger, 20-year-old Joshua L. Knouff, of Titusville, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Titusville Hospital by Tionesta Ambulance Service.

Knouff was cited for a speed violation.

Hickory Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

