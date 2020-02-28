 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Snow-Covered Roadway Causes Crash in Harmony Township; Passenger Injured

Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneHARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man was transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred on Thursday morning in Harmony Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 9:32 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Trunkeyville Road, just south of Veach Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say 24-year-old Lee A. Knouff, of Titusville, was operating a 2019 GM Sierra, traveling north on State Route 4012 (Trunkeyville Road) when he lost control while negotiating a left curve on the icy, snow-covered roadway. Knouff’s vehicle then struck a ditch and came to rest partially in the ditch facing north.

Lee Knouff was not injured.

His passenger, 20-year-old Joshua L. Knouff, of Titusville, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Titusville Hospital by Tionesta Ambulance Service.

Knouff was cited for a speed violation.

Hickory Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.