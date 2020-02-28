 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Iron Mountain Grille’s Specials: Fish Friday, Prime Rib Saturday

Friday, February 28, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

fried haddock
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Iron Mountain Grille is offering a fish special on Friday and prime rib on Saturday.

FRIDAY NIGHT FISH DINNER:

The Iron Mountain Grille has Haddock on special for Friday night.

It comes fried, baked, or blackened.

The cost is $12.95.

SATURDAY PRIME RIB:

Saturday night is Iron Mountain Grille’s famous Prime Rib Special.

The cost is only $16.50!

prime rib day saturday

The restaurant serves food until 10:00 p.m.

To make reservations, call 814-752-2486.

Iron Mountain Grille is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.

For additional information, please visit the Iron Mountain Grille’s Facebook page.

Iron Mountain Grille


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.