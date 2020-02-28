SPONSORED: What’s the Catch? Come in and ‘Sea’ at Wanango County Club!
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Friday Nights for their Lenten Seafood Specials.
Are you tired of the typical Friday Night Fish Fry?
Wanango Country Club will have a variety of featured seafood dishes to choose from starting Friday, February 28.
Regular Friday Night Dinner menu will still be available.
FEATURED DISHES
Friday, February 28, 2020 – Crab Legs
Friday, March 6, 2020 – Shrimp served over Penne Pasta with Vodka Sauce
Friday, March 13, 2020 – Grilled Mahi Mahi
Friday, March 20, 2020 – Fish & Chips
Friday, March 27, 2020 – Seafood Boil
Friday, April 3, 2020 – Pan Seared Scallops with a Lime Tomato Sauce
Friday, April 10, 2020 – Linguine with White Clam Sauce
Reservations preferred but not required. To make a reservation call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
BRIDAL EXPO – SUNDAY, MARCH 8
As engagement season comes to an end, a new season begins: Bridal EXPO season!
Wanango Country Club invites you to join them on Sunday, March 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for their annual Bridal EXPO at Wanango Country Club!
Brides should pre-register to attend. Registration is free for brides & guests.
Hors D’oeuvres & Cash Bar will be available.
Photographers, Videographers, Invitations, Cake & Cupcake, DJ Services, Florists, Travel Agencies, Bridal Boutiques, Hair, Nail, & Tanning Salons, and much much more!
Take THE FIRST STEP to the Wedding of your Dreams by attending the Bridal EXPO at Wanango Country Club!
Register by calling 814-676-8133, option #3 or by going online www.wanangocountryclub.com
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.
For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
