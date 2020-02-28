Stanley Melvin Crissman, 67, of Mayport, died Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Born on November 25, 1952, in Brookville, he was the son of Ronald Sherwood and A. Irene (Burch) Crissman.

Stan worked at Crawford Furniture, Nature’s Blend in Ford City, and Rich’s Outdoor World. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.

He is survived by his mother, A. Irene Crissman of Brookville, three daughters, Katie Crissman of Oak Ridge, Sara Carey and her husband, David, and Audrey McGarrity, both of Allison Park, four grandchildren, Ava, Jace, Laine, and Finn, two sisters, Linda Hoff and her husband, Dave of Spring Branch, Texas and Diana Edwards and her husband, Brian of Pittsburgh, and three brothers, Kim Crissman and his wife, Gwen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bob Crissman and his wife, Terri of Mayport, and David Crissman and his wife, Kathy of Hawthorn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Sherwood Crissman.

Visitation will be on Sunday evening, March 1, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kristina Jensen officiating.

After the funeral service he will be cremated and interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

