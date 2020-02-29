A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Showers. High near 47. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

