 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Betty LaRue Spader

Saturday, February 29, 2020 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

BettyBetty LaRue Spader, 94, Grove City, (formerly of Punxsutawney), passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

She was born in Dayton, Pa., on July 17, 1925, a daughter of the late Samuel Arthur and Violet (Eckman) Schrekengost.

Betty was Catholic by faith.

She became the wife of Peter W. Spader, he preceded her in death.

In the later years of her life, she moved to the Grove City area to be with her family.

She enjoyed shopping, reading, playing cards, going for walks and collecting Scooby Doo items.

She is survived by three children, Eunice Smithof Grove City, Violet Burns and husband Matthew of Ohio and Sandy W. Spader of Sigel; six grandchildren, Jaerdin Spader, Sar Huey, Justin Huey, Aaron Spader, Mandi (Spader) Costic and Anthony Spader; and great-grandchildren, including Jonathan Spader and Danielle Spader.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one daughter, Barbara Joe Spader; one brother, Melvin Schrekengost; one sister, Peggy Taylor; and son in-law Mark Solinger.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.