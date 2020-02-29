Birthday Wishes from The Haskell House: Malia Conner, Leap Year Baby, Turns 16

A Birthday Wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

“Malia, a 10th grader at A-C Valley, is a leap year baby. Born February 29, 2004. She turned 16 today, but in leap years, she is technically only 4. Today is her 4th real birthday. On years that are not a leap year, she celebrates her birthday on March 1.” – Marissa Conner Fischli (Malia’s sister).

