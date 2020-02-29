 

Birthday Wishes from The Haskell House: Malia Conner, Leap Year Baby, Turns 16

Saturday, February 29, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

maliaA Birthday Wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

“Malia, a 10th grader at A-C Valley, is a leap year baby. Born February 29, 2004. She turned 16 today, but in leap years, she is technically only 4. Today is her 4th real birthday. On years that are not a leap year, she celebrates her birthday on March 1.” – Marissa Conner Fischli (Malia’s sister).

To submit a birthday announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Birthday Announcements are a free service brought to you by The Haskell House.

The Haskell House, a new venue located at 500 Main Street in Clarion, is now booking weddings, banquets, parties, and other events. To book an event, visit Facebook.com/HaskellHouse or call or text (814) 227-8054.

opening-spring


