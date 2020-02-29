Bracket Updates for Regional Wrestling Through Friday

SHARON, Pa. (D9Sports) – The PIAA Class 2A and Class 3A Northwest Regional wrestling tournaments got underway Friday.

(Photo: Owen Reinsel of Brookville is in the semifinals at 113 pounds. Photo by Kenn Staub)

Here are links to the brackets of both the Class 2A tournament being held at Sharon High School and the Class 3A tournament being held in Altoona. Berths in the PIAA Tournament are at stake.

CLASS 2A • CLASS 3A



District 9 wrestling coverage on exporeClarion.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.