 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Bracket Updates for Regional Wrestling Through Friday

Saturday, February 29, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Owen Reinsel Brookville Kenn StaubSHARON, Pa. (D9Sports) – The PIAA Class 2A and Class 3A Northwest Regional wrestling tournaments got underway Friday.

(Photo: Owen Reinsel of Brookville is in the semifinals at 113 pounds. Photo by Kenn Staub)

Here are links to the brackets of both the Class 2A tournament being held at Sharon High School and the Class 3A tournament being held in Altoona. Berths in the PIAA Tournament are at stake.

CLASS 2ACLASS 3A

lutons_485x75_20160128204935
District 9 wrestling coverage on exporeClarion.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.