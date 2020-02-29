Brookville Girls Give Up Lead then Rally in Overtime to Win Third Straight D9 3A Title

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Brookville took the best shot Moniteau had to give and withstood the punch beating the Lady Warriors, 64-58, in overtime to win its third straight District 9 Class 3A girls’ basketball championship.

“It’s been the goal all season to come back and to come back and three-peat,” Brookville head coach Mark Powell said. “We’ve had a lot of ebbs and flows in the season, a lot of highs and lows. But these kids never stopped working hard, and this just means that all that hard work paid off all year long.”

Brookville was able to get the win despite watching an 11-point fourth-quarter lead go away and then getting down for the first time in the game, 57-53, 40 seconds into overtime.

Relisten to the game:

Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry forced the overtime when she rebounded a missed free throw by Brookville’s Alayna Haight with 9.3 seconds to play and went coast-to-coast for the game-tying layup with one second to play knotting the score at 53.

“When she got in front of me (on the bench), I said it she is taking the ball to the hoop,” Powell said. “I knew we were in trouble. I was just hoping the heck that we didn’t foul her on the basket because I knew there was nobody going to stop Aslyn when she got by us there there on the sideline. But, certainly, I would have liked to have (had someone) step in front, slowed her down, gotten the ball out of her hands. But we missed the free throw and it was a live ball and couldn’t stop it.”

Haley Pry then took a pass from Aslyn Pry 13 seconds into overtime to give Moniteau it’s first lead of the game, 55-53, before Haley Pry hit two free throws at the 3:20 mark to put the Lady Warriors ahead four, 57-53.

But Madison Johnson and Marcy Schindler each hit one of two free throws to get the game back within two points, 57-55 with 2:19 to play with Aslyn Pry fouling out on the foul that sent Madison Johnson to the line at the 3:04 mark.

The Lady Raiders then caught a break when Madison Johnson rebounded Schindler’s missed free throw and threw a ball up that went over the backboard with about 2:15 left. Moniteau thought it was there ball, but one of the officials overruled the other official saying the ball had been tipped giving Brookville possession back.

Morgan Johnson then was fouled with 2:12 to play, the fifth foul on Kaitee Chesonis, and hit both free throws to tie the game at 57.

Schindler then put Brookville back ahead for good with an old-fashion 3-point play att he 1:50 mark before free throws from Madison Johnson and Lauren Hergert made it a four-point game with 1:09 to play, 62-58.

“I think it shows the experience and the character those kids to not panic late in that game and and overtime,” Powell said. “This year, our schedule was brutal. We played a very difficult schedule. I put it up against anybody in the district, and those tight games that we played all season. I think tonight that’s why we did it. I’d like to think that had something to do with the way this game ended.”

Schindler then put the game on ice when she grabbed an offensive rebound and put home the putback with 26.1 seconds left.

“Considering we have been here the past three years, we have had experience in front of this big crowd, and they really haven’t had any,” Hergert said. “It gives us a better opportunity. We just had to stay calm and knew that we could do it.”

Using a strong defensive effort, Brookville, which lost to Moniteau in overtime in the regular season, built a 40-29 lead 16 seconds into the fourth quarter on a Hergert basket.

“I think we were really hustling, and our defense was pretty good,” Hergert said. “We always focus on our defense, and we have so many defenses we can put in. We just put a new one in before this game, too. It helped us out a lot.”

Watch Hergert’s postgame interview.

The Lady Raider still led by 10, 45-35, following a Hergert basket at the 6:35 mark.

But Moniteau fought back going on a 13-4 run to get within one, 49-48, on a 3-pointer by Kristin Auvil with 1:39 to play.

Auvil had five points during the spurt with Haley Pry adding four points and Aslyn Pry also hitting a 3-pointer.

“They started making plays into fourth,” Powell said.

A bucket by Madison Johnson put Brookville back ahead three, 51-48, with 53.1 seconds to play, and then Madison Johnson hit two free throws with 29.1 left to make it a five-point game, 53-48.

But Auvil nailed a 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds left to cut the deficit to tow, 53-51, and the Lady Warriors fouled Haight, who had gone 2 of 2 from the line in the second quarter, setting up the exciting finish to regulation.

Brookville led 24-19 at halftime and 38-29 at the end of three.

The Lady Raiders move into the PIAA playoffs, where they will play the third-place team out of District 6, Penn Cambria. Moniteau’s season is over.

NOTES – Hergert and Schindler each had double-doubles for Brookville with Hergert scoring a game-high 18 points to go with 11 rebounds and Schindler added 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds … Madison Johnson added 17 points, 11 in the fourth quarter (9) and overtime (2), while Morgan Johnson had 10 points and five rebounds … Haley Pry led Moniteau with 16 points and six rebounds, Abby Rottman scored 15 points, including 13 in the second and third quarters combined, while grabbing four boards. Auvil chipped in 14 points, eight in the fourth quarter, Aslyn Pry had seven points and 10 rebounds and Chesnonis added nine rebounds … Brookville shot 23 of 55 and turned the ball over 20 times (only seven times in the second half and overtime), while Moniteau shot 20 of 56 (17 of 39 after the first quarter) and turned the ball over 24 times, including four times in overtime.

BROOKVILLE 64, MONITEAU 58, OVERTIME

Score by Quarters

Brookville 12 12 14 15 11 – 64

Moniteau 6 13 10 24 5 – 58

BROOKVILLE – 64

Alayna Haight 0 2-3 2, Liz Wonderling 1 0-0 2, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Leah Kammerdeiner 0 0-0 0, Marcy Schindler 6 2-4 15, Morgan Johnson 4 2-2 10, Madison Johnson 5 7-12 17, Lauren Hergert 7 4-7 18. Totals 23 17-26 64.

MONITEAU – 58

Kristin Auvil 3 6-6 1, Abby Rottman 7 1-2 15, Autumn Stewart 0 0-0 0, Haley Pry 5 6-8 16, Aslyn Pry 3 0-0 7, Zoey Hillwig 2 1-2 5, Victoria Pry 0 0-0 0, Kaitee Chesonis 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 15-20 58.

Three-pointer: Brookville 1 (Schindler). Moniteau 3 (Auvil 2, Aslyn Pry).

