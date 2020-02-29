 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brunch Lasagna

Saturday, February 29, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Add fresh fruit, muffins, and mimosa for the perfect brunch!

Brunch Lasagna

Ingredients

6 lasagna noodles
8 large eggs, beaten
1/2 cup whole milk
Butter-flavored cooking spray
2 – 16 oz. jars Alfredo sauce
3 cups diced fully cooked ham
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
1/4 cup chopped green onions
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

~Cook noodles according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat eggs and milk. In a large nonstick skillet coated with butter-flavored cooking spray, cook eggs over medium-low heat until set but moist. Remove from the heat. Drain noodles.

~Spread 1/2 cup Alfredo sauce in a greased 10-inch square baking dish or 13×9-inch baking dish. Layer with three lasagna noodles, ham, green pepper and onions.

~Top with half of the remaining Alfredo sauce and the remaining noodles. Layer with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and remaining Alfredo sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

~Bake, uncovered, at 375° for 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.


