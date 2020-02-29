Clarion County YMCA Offers Water-Based Arthritis Classes

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA and the Clarion Area Agency on Aging have partnered to offer water-based arthritis classes to benefit adults.

Classes are low impact, often utilize floatation aids and are tailored to support the needs of those enrolled. The classes are held in the Clarion County YMCA swimming pool, which is kept at warmer temperatures. Instructors are certified through the Arthritis Foundation.

The class allows participants to exercise without putting excess strain on joints and muscles. The gentle activities in warm water, with guidance from an Arthritis Foundation certified instructor, will help you gain strength and flexibility.

Classes are offered in six week sessions. Classes are held on Mondays 1:30—2:30 pm or Wednesdays and Fridays 12 pm—1 pm. YMCA members can enroll in the classes at no cost. Non-members can take the classes for $27 per 6 week session. To register for sessions of Arthritis Aquatics participants must enroll at the YMCA.

Older adults with insurance may qualify for a free YMCA membership through the SilverSneakers program. Those who wish to find out if they qualify may call the number on the back of their insurance card or stop by the Clarion County YMCA to check eligibility.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

