Clarion Secures PIAA Playoff Berth With 2A Girls’ Consy Game Win; ECC Wins 1A Consy Contest

DUBOIS, Pa. (D9Sports) -Kait Constantino wasn’t ready to let her high school basketball career end.

(Photo by Kim Constantino)

The Clarion senior scored nine of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and 13 of her points after halftime, as sixth-seeded Clarion rallied to beat top-seeded Ridgway, 44-40, in the District 9 Class 2A consolation game Friday at DuBois High School.

Clarion (15-10) trailed 15-13 at halftime and 27-26 going to the fourth quarter before outscoring Ridgway (17-8), 18-13, in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Best added 12 points for the Lady Cats with KK Girvin scoring 10, all in the second half including six in the fourth quarter.

Christina Fullem scored 19 points, 17 in the second half including nine in the fourth quarter, to pace Ridgway, whose season ended with the loss, with Julie Peterson adding 11 points, all before halftime, and Gabbi Rohr eight.

Clarion, which has reached the PIAA playoffs for the second straight season, will face District 4 champion, Mount Carmel, in the PIAA playoffs Friday, March 6, at a District 4 site and location to be announced.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 46, OTTO-ELDRED 41

KANE, Pa. – Behind 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals from Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic secured third place in District 9 Class 1A girls’ basketball with a 46-41 win over Otto-Eldred at Kane High School Friday.

The fourth-seeded Lady Crusaders (16-11) used a fast start to get the win building a 33-25 halftime lead before things slowed down in the second half with the teams combining to score just 29 points.

Brooke Bauer hit three more 3-pointers and added 11 points and XX rebounds for ECC, while Tami Geci chipped in nine points.

Haley Cousins, Reilly Raught and Kayley Heller each scored eight points for third-seeded Otto-Eldred (16-8) with Katie Sheeler chipping in seven tallies.

Both teams advance to the PIAA playoffs.

ECC will play District 5’s second-place team, either Shanksville or Tussey Mountain (the championship game is Saturday), while Otto-Eldred will play WPIAL champion Rochester. Those games will be Saturday, March 7, at the sites in District 5 and the WPIAL to be announced.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.