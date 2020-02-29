 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

D9Sports.com/EYT Media to Video and Audio Broadcast Three District 9 Basketball Championship Games Saturday

Saturday, February 29, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – D9sports.com and EYT Media are excited to announce that the three District 9 basketball championship games from Clarion University’s Tippin Gym Saturday, Feb. 29, will be video broadcast via the exploreClarion.com Facebook page with embedded video on D9Sports.com.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Hunter’s Station Golf Club and Restaurant in Tionesta is the primary sponsor of the video broadcast which is also being brought to you by Kaytee’s Family Restaurant and Market Place in Coudersport, E&G Auto Plus in Coudersport and Rhonda Ramsey’s Hair Salon in Emporium.

The audio feed for the video broadcasts, which shouldn’t require a Facebook account to view, will be brought to you via Laurel Eye Clinic High School basketball on D9Sports.com and exploreClarion.com with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call along with Chris Rossetti. Dustin Kifer will be running the video feed, and there will likely be a special appearance from “The Coach” Jess Quinn.

Games that will be broadcast include the Class 1A girls’ title game between North Clarion and Coudersport, the boys’ Class 2A title game between Ridgway and Clarion and the boys’ Class 1A title game between Elk County Catholic and Cameron County.

The broadcast will start with the 2:30 p.m. Kerle Tire Pregame Show prior to the 3 p.m. tip-off of the North Clarion/Coudersport girls’ game and continue with the 5 p.m. Class 2A boys’ game and the 7 p.m. Class 1A boys’ game.

In addition to the video broadcast, an audio-only broadcast will also be available as it has been all season long powered by the Laurel Eye Clinic.

Mike Kalinowski, Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, Chris Rossetti will be live from the “Tip”.

The Kerle Tire pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

Airtime for the first game will be 2:30 p.m. for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show. The other two games will follow. To watch the games go to the exploreClarion Facebook page or visit D9sports.com.

HOW TO LISTEN

Airtime for the first game will be 2:30 p.m. for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show. The other two games will follow.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the games and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible:

Special thanks to Hunter Station Golf Club and Restaurant, Kaytee’s Family Restaurant in Coudersport, • E& G Auto Plus, Inc. in Coudersport, Rhonda Ramsey Hair Salon in Emporium, Tuck’D Inn Farm,Snyder’s Autobody, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, Tin Town Metal Works, Lezzer Lumber, Potter County Family Campground, and Close’s Lumber Company for Sponsoring tonight’s games as well

Laurel Eye Clinic (Title Sponsor) Kerle Tire (Title Sponsor/Pre-Game Show)
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant (Coaches’ Pregame Interviews) Hager Paving (Player of the Game)
Kahle’s Kitchen (1st Quarter) Next Step Therapy (2nd Quarter)
FUN Bank (Halftime Show) Penn State-DuBois (3rd Quarter)
DuBrook (4th Quarter) Clarion County Community Bank (Postgame Show)
Gatesman Plumbing, Heating & A/C (Timeouts) Allegheny Grille of Foxburg (Broadcast Booth)
Matt Higgins – State Farm Insurance (Free Throws) Eric Shick Nationwide Insurance Agency (3-pointers)
Zacherl Motors (Scoreboard) Gatesman Auto Body (Governor’s Keys to the Game)
Redbank Chevrolet (Stats) Computer Guru of Leeper (Equipment/Jess Quinn’s Halftime Breakdown)
MV Property Care (Tip-off) Janney Montgomery Scott (Starting Lineups/Fast Breaks)
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating (Players to Watch) S&W Auto Body (Fouls)
Clarion-Forest VNA (Injury Update) Carrier Insurance (Coaches)
Clarion Ford (Drive of the Game) Tionesta Builders (Overtime)
Randy and Bob’s Auto Body Riverhill Automotive
Ramada by Wyndham of Clarion Mealy Excavating
LandPro (Possession Arrow) Clarion Bathware
Allstate Insurance, the Dave Jones Agency (Keystone Games) J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales
Ochs Building Supply (What’s at Stake) Delta Contracting & Design, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.