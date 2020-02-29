D9Sports.com/EYT Media to Video and Audio Broadcast Three District 9 Basketball Championship Games Saturday

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – D9sports.com and EYT Media are excited to announce that the three District 9 basketball championship games from Clarion University’s Tippin Gym Saturday, Feb. 29, will be video broadcast via the exploreClarion.com Facebook page with embedded video on D9Sports.com.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Hunter’s Station Golf Club and Restaurant in Tionesta is the primary sponsor of the video broadcast which is also being brought to you by Kaytee’s Family Restaurant and Market Place in Coudersport, E&G Auto Plus in Coudersport and Rhonda Ramsey’s Hair Salon in Emporium.

The audio feed for the video broadcasts, which shouldn’t require a Facebook account to view, will be brought to you via Laurel Eye Clinic High School basketball on D9Sports.com and exploreClarion.com with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call along with Chris Rossetti. Dustin Kifer will be running the video feed, and there will likely be a special appearance from “The Coach” Jess Quinn.

Games that will be broadcast include the Class 1A girls’ title game between North Clarion and Coudersport, the boys’ Class 2A title game between Ridgway and Clarion and the boys’ Class 1A title game between Elk County Catholic and Cameron County.

The broadcast will start with the 2:30 p.m. Kerle Tire Pregame Show prior to the 3 p.m. tip-off of the North Clarion/Coudersport girls’ game and continue with the 5 p.m. Class 2A boys’ game and the 7 p.m. Class 1A boys’ game.

In addition to the video broadcast, an audio-only broadcast will also be available as it has been all season long powered by the Laurel Eye Clinic.

Mike Kalinowski, Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, Chris Rossetti will be live from the “Tip”.

The Kerle Tire pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

Airtime for the first game will be 2:30 p.m. for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show. The other two games will follow. To watch the games go to the exploreClarion Facebook page or visit D9sports.com.

HOW TO LISTEN

Airtime for the first game will be 2:30 p.m. for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show. The other two games will follow.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the games and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible:

Special thanks to Hunter Station Golf Club and Restaurant, Kaytee’s Family Restaurant in Coudersport, • E& G Auto Plus, Inc. in Coudersport, Rhonda Ramsey Hair Salon in Emporium, Tuck’D Inn Farm,Snyder’s Autobody, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, Tin Town Metal Works, Lezzer Lumber, Potter County Family Campground, and Close’s Lumber Company for Sponsoring tonight’s games as well

