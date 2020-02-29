Entrepreneurs, Expanding Businesses Encouraged to Enter Regional Biz Pitch Competition

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion University Small Business Development Center recently announced the Regional Biz Pitch Competition.

Entrants can win up to $5,000.00 in the competition.

The competition is open to aspiring entrepreneurs or businesses expanding into new markets in Clarion, Armstrong, Venango, Jefferson, Forest, Clearfield, Cameron, McKean, Elk, and Potter Counties.

Funding is provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

For more information, visit Clarion.edu/BIZPITCH.

