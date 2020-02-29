Facebook Post Leads to Stalking Charge for Venango County Man

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Facebook post led to a stalking charge for a Venango County man who was already facing harassment and stalking charges related to incidents involving the same victim.

Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Eric Jason Goodman, of Franklin.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Lieutenant Baker, of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, he was made aware that Eric Goodman posted a message on his Facebook wall for a known victim to see.

The complaint states Goodman was charged with third-degree misdemeanor harassment on January 30, involving the same victim, and he continued to try to make contact with the victim.

According to the complaint, at Goodman’s February 12 preliminary hearing, the charge was upgraded to first-degree misdemeanor stalking, and Goodman was also served with a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order from the same victim.

Lt. Baker viewed Goodman’s Facebook page on February 27 and saw the message for the victim, which included the victim’s name, the complaint notes.

Goodman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, on the following charge:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied, with the bail action reason listed as “violation of current bail bond.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Court documents indicate one third-degree misdemeanor count of harassment – communicate repeatedly in anonymous manner filed against Goodman was held for court on February 12, and a charge of first-degree misdemeanor stalking was added by information.

That case is continuing to make its way through the court system.

