Friday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Scores
Saturday, February 29, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 28 basketball scores.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(2) Brookville 64, Moniteau 58, overtime
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(2) Redbank Valley 48, (4) Keystone 37
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A CONSOLATION GAME
(6) Clarion 44, (1) Ridgway 40
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A CONSOLATION GAME
(4) Elk County Catholic 46, (3) Otto-Eldred 41
