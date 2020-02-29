Friday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Scores

Feb. 28 basketball scores.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) Brookville 64, Moniteau 58, overtime

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) Redbank Valley 48, (4) Keystone 37

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A CONSOLATION GAME

(6) Clarion 44, (1) Ridgway 40

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A CONSOLATION GAME

(4) Elk County Catholic 46, (3) Otto-Eldred 41

