Kristy Droske Announces Week Seven Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020

Saturday, February 29, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

No Excuses aaaaCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Seven – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!

WEEK SEVEN RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: THE SUMO SHREDDERS

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Sheree Shreffler, of Family Flab

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

3 Bald Guys & A Lady Kendall Hickman
Caboose Cutters Tess Greathouse
Family Flab Sheree Shreffler
Hakuna Matubas Kelli McNaughton
Lean Queens Mary Ellen Heasley
Mission Slimpossible Carrie McHenry
Nirvana Nails Chelsea Carbaugh
Not Fast, Just Furious Erica Chandler
Potato Chicks Ashley Luton
Potato Chicks II Mary Scott
Revenge of the Herd Bo McCleary
Scale Slaughterers Pam McHenry
Slimpsons Amber Sanders
The Chunky Bunch Don McNaughton
The Haskell House Matt Bauer
The Sumo Shredders Toni Forsythe
Withering A-Weigh Morgan Smith

 

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1. 3 Bald Guys & A Lady
2. The Sumo Shredders
3. Family Flab
4. Caboose Cutters
5. Potato Chicks II
6. The Haskell House
7. Scale Slaughterers
8. The Chunky Bunch
9. Potato Chicks
10. Slimpsons
11. Withering A-Weigh
12. Mission Slimpossible
13. Revenge of the Herd
14. Not Fast, Just Furious
15. Hakuna Mutabas
16. Nirvana Nails
17. Lean Queens

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

ALWAYS EAT AND EXERCISE AS IF YOU ARE BEING WATCHED.

If you are not a fan of eating/exercising in front of people, this could be one of your weaknesses, as it’s easier to slack off/cheat, when no one is looking. Sometimes it takes stepping outside of our comfort zone to achieve things that you couldn’t achieve before! Use your imagination. FIND YOUR FOCUS. I know that is easier said than done, but now it’s in your head!

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Seven results.

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.


