Kristy Droske Announces Week Seven Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Seven – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!

WEEK SEVEN RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: THE SUMO SHREDDERS

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Sheree Shreffler, of Family Flab

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

3 Bald Guys & A Lady Kendall Hickman Caboose Cutters Tess Greathouse Family Flab Sheree Shreffler Hakuna Matubas Kelli McNaughton Lean Queens Mary Ellen Heasley Mission Slimpossible Carrie McHenry Nirvana Nails Chelsea Carbaugh Not Fast, Just Furious Erica Chandler Potato Chicks Ashley Luton Potato Chicks II Mary Scott Revenge of the Herd Bo McCleary Scale Slaughterers Pam McHenry Slimpsons Amber Sanders The Chunky Bunch Don McNaughton The Haskell House Matt Bauer The Sumo Shredders Toni Forsythe Withering A-Weigh Morgan Smith

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1. 3 Bald Guys & A Lady 2. The Sumo Shredders 3. Family Flab 4. Caboose Cutters 5. Potato Chicks II 6. The Haskell House 7. Scale Slaughterers 8. The Chunky Bunch 9. Potato Chicks 10. Slimpsons 11. Withering A-Weigh 12. Mission Slimpossible 13. Revenge of the Herd 14. Not Fast, Just Furious 15. Hakuna Mutabas 16. Nirvana Nails 17. Lean Queens

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

ALWAYS EAT AND EXERCISE AS IF YOU ARE BEING WATCHED.

If you are not a fan of eating/exercising in front of people, this could be one of your weaknesses, as it’s easier to slack off/cheat, when no one is looking. Sometimes it takes stepping outside of our comfort zone to achieve things that you couldn’t achieve before! Use your imagination. FIND YOUR FOCUS. I know that is easier said than done, but now it’s in your head!

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Seven results.

No Excuses Training & Coaching

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.