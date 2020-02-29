Kristy Droske Announces Week Seven Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Seven – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!
WEEK SEVEN RESULTS:
WINNING TEAM: THE SUMO SHREDDERS
TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Sheree Shreffler, of Family Flab
Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)
|3 Bald Guys & A Lady
|Kendall Hickman
|Caboose Cutters
|Tess Greathouse
|Family Flab
|Sheree Shreffler
|Hakuna Matubas
|Kelli McNaughton
|Lean Queens
|Mary Ellen Heasley
|Mission Slimpossible
|Carrie McHenry
|Nirvana Nails
|Chelsea Carbaugh
|Not Fast, Just Furious
|Erica Chandler
|Potato Chicks
|Ashley Luton
|Potato Chicks II
|Mary Scott
|Revenge of the Herd
|Bo McCleary
|Scale Slaughterers
|Pam McHenry
|Slimpsons
|Amber Sanders
|The Chunky Bunch
|Don McNaughton
|The Haskell House
|Matt Bauer
|The Sumo Shredders
|Toni Forsythe
|Withering A-Weigh
|Morgan Smith
CURRENT STANDINGS:
|1. 3 Bald Guys & A Lady
|2. The Sumo Shredders
|3. Family Flab
|4. Caboose Cutters
|5. Potato Chicks II
|6. The Haskell House
|7. Scale Slaughterers
|8. The Chunky Bunch
|9. Potato Chicks
|10. Slimpsons
|11. Withering A-Weigh
|12. Mission Slimpossible
|13. Revenge of the Herd
|14. Not Fast, Just Furious
|15. Hakuna Mutabas
|16. Nirvana Nails
|17. Lean Queens
Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:
ALWAYS EAT AND EXERCISE AS IF YOU ARE BEING WATCHED.
If you are not a fan of eating/exercising in front of people, this could be one of your weaknesses, as it’s easier to slack off/cheat, when no one is looking. Sometimes it takes stepping outside of our comfort zone to achieve things that you couldn’t achieve before! Use your imagination. FIND YOUR FOCUS. I know that is easier said than done, but now it’s in your head!
Positive. Positive. Positivity.
~Kristy
YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH
Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Seven results.
No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS
For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.
