Margaret E. Eck

Saturday, February 29, 2020 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

MargretMargaret E. Eck, 91, of Pleasantville, PA., died at home February 27, 2020 at 7AM, following declining health.

She was born August 24, 1928, in Oil City, the daughter of the late James D. and Edith Coogan Sullivan.

Margaret was a graduate of Oil City High School as well as School of Nursing at Spencer Hospital, Meadville PA.

She was an RN in Cleveland and Youngstown OH., and later in Oil City Hospital and Titusville Hospital.

Margaret was married to Robert J. Eck on August 25, 1956 in St. Joseph’s Church, and he preceded her in death October 3, 2006.

Surviving are two daughters: Jennifer Eck and Priscilla Eck and her fiancé Charles McClelland of Franklin.

Also surviving are two sisters: Edith Foster and Ann Sullivan both of Franklin, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers; James R. Sullivan, Matthew J. Sullivan, and Francis C. Sullivan and one sister; Mary E. Conway.

Friends may pay their respects Monday March 2, 2020 from 10 -11 AM in the back of St. Joseph’s Church.

Funeral Mass will then follow at 11 with Fr. Ian McElrath celebrating.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


