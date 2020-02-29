Mary Thomas, 96, formerly of Hannaville, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Meadville Medical Center in Meadville.

Born February 21, 1924 in Lagrange, GA, she was a daughter of the late Jesse T. and Yulamay (Smith) Carter.

In 1951, she married Lynn J. D. Thomas, an English teacher; he preceded her in death in December of 2002.

Mary studied Art at the University of Miami and then later at the University of Georgia.

She was an Artist in Cleveland during the 1960’s and 1970’s and illustrated a wildflower book for Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Mary also was an Art Professor at Judson College in Marion, AL, in Book Publishing for Case Western Reserve, and worked in the Banking Industry.

Mary and her husband purchased property in Hannaville in the 1970’s and retired there, where they also became active members of the Jehovah’s Witness Congregation in Franklin.

Mary moved into the Juniper Village in Meadville in November 2018.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Alan Thomas and his wife, Maribeth, of Meadville, and David Thomas of Hove, England; her daughter, Mary Ann Thomas of Columbus, OH; her three grandchildren, Laura Zambanini and her husband, Ross, of Raleigh, NC, Lindsey Thomas and her fiance, Wes Abraham, of Tampa, FL, and Allison Thomas of Texas; her two great-grandchildren, Roman and Reagan Zambanini; and her one brother, Hal Dunson Carter of Sacramento, CA.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, Alwyn Carter; and by her sister, Claire Carter Malone.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.