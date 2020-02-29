BREAKING NEWS: First U.S. Death from Coronavirus Reported in Washington

SEATTLE, Wa. (EYT) – Health officials say a coronavirus patient in King County, Washington, died on Saturday.

The death is the first from coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States.

Health officials said there are new King County cases in addition to the two new cases confirmed Friday evening, according to KIRO-7 in Seattle.

A total of 15 cases have been confirmed in the United States as of Feb. 28, according to the CDC.

Coronavirus has killed more than 2,900 people worldwide, with the majority of the deaths occurring in mainland China. There have been more than 85,000 global cases, including infections on every continent except Antarctica.

