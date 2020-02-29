Randall Lee Shoup, age 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Raleigh, NC.

He was born on September 22, 1960 at Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa.

He was the son of Lawrence R. and Marilyn (Lackey) Shoup.

He grew up in Tionesta, Pa along the Allegheny River. Randy, known as “soups” to his friends, was an old soul with a big heart and an infectious laugh that would get everyone laughing with him.

He loved spending time with family and friends.

He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting and watching Nascar, Steelers football and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was a graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta, Pa.

Growing up Randy attended the Church of God in Tionesta, Pa. His faith had grown stronger over the years and as an adult he was a member of Landmark Church in Cary, NC. He loved singing and listening to the old hymns that he learned growing up.

He especially loved listening to the Alan Jackson “Precious Memories” collection.

Randy is survived by his father, Lawrence R. and his wife Darla of Knox, Pa. (formerly of Tionesta, Pa.); his sister, Pamela; brother-in-law, Joseph and nephew Matthew Schwabenbauer all of Wilson, N.C.; two step-sisters, Renee of Butler, Pa and Shirley of Texas; step-brother Samuel of Texas, and several step-nieces and nephews.

Randy is also survived by his Aunt Lois Lackey of Tionesta, Pa.; Uncle Larry & Aunt Marilyn Lackey of Erie, Pa.; Aunt Betty Weeter of Sligo, Pa.; Uncle Bob & Aunt Marilyn Shoup of Butler, Pa.; Uncle Ken & Peg Shoup of Grove City, Pa.; Uncle Ron Shoup of Oil City, Pa.; Uncle Dale Grove of Grove City, Pa., and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Lackey Shoup; his maternal grandparents, Lawrence F. and Freda (Albaugh) Lackey; his paternal grandparents, Lawrence L. and Ethel (Ketner) Shoup, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private family service will be held at later date.

He will be laid to rest alongside his mother, Marilyn in Riverside Cemetery, Tionesta, Pa.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, your local pet shelter or an organization/charity of donor’s choice.

