Registration Open for Annual Cook Forest Half Marathon, 5K

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Registration is now open for the 36th Annual Cook Forest Half Marathon and 5K set for Saturday, April 4.

Proceeds from the annual race will support the Clarion University Track and Field Team and Clarion University Athletic Scholarships.

The half marathon bill begin at 11:00 a.m. and 5K will begin at 11:15 a.m.

The course will start and finish near Pale Whale Canoe Rental in Cooksburg.

The half marathon course is flat to gently rolling entirely on River Road along the Clarion River.

Four water stations will be available along the course, and each mile is marked.

The 5K race will also follow the same traffic-controlled road.

Please note, parking is not available near the start/finish area. There will be multiple vans and a bus to shuttle runners from the parking areas to the start/finish area.

Registration for the half marathon is $35.00 until March 17, then $40.00.

Registration for the 5K is $30.00 until March 17, then $35.00.

Pre-registration, in either event, guarantees a T-shirt.

Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners of the half marathon, the master division male and female winners, and the age group winners.

Half marathon awards will go to the top three male and female overall finishers. Awards will also go to the top three in each age group (with no duplication of the top three overall): 13 and under, 14-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-69, and over 70.

5K Awards will go to the top male and female overall finishers, and the top three in each age group: 13 and under, 14-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-69, and over 70.

Registration is available online here.

Results will be posted on the Runner’s High website and CookForest.com.

For additional information, visit the Cook Forest Half-Marathon Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.