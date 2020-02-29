Say What?!: Sea Lion Found Wandering Miles from Nearest Water

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wa. – Authorities in Washington state came to the rescue of a sea lion found wandering down a rural road about two miles from the nearest large body of water.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said calls first started coming in Saturday evening reporting a sea lion on a rural road in southwest Cowlitz County.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.