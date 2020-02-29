Shippenville Woman Accused of Stealing Over $15K of Items From Home, Threatening to Kill Man’s Family Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman accused of stealing over $15,000.00 of items from a residence and threatening to kill a man’s family is scheduled to stand for a hearing on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old Keshia Dora Shetler is scheduled for March 3, at 11:15 a.m.

Shetler faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

She is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a burglary that occurred in Richland Township, Clarion County, in January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:00 a.m. on January 15, Keshia Dora Shetler and another known individual drove into the driveway of a residence on State Route 478 in Richland Township. Shetler and the individual then walked to the side door of the residence, pushed it open, and gained entry to the residence without permission.

Inside the residence, Shetler and the other individual located a diamond engagement ring and then continued to a bedroom where a male victim was sleeping. They also reportedly located and took various electronic items including a Dell laptop, an Xbox One, a PS4, and an iPad valued at a total of approximately $15,250.00, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Shetler and the other individual then woke up the male victim and threatened to come back with other people and kill his entire family. Then, they took the stolen items and exited the residence.

Shetler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13.

Shetler is also facing a preliminary arraignment on March 3 regarding a drug-related incident that occurred on February 13 in Paint Township.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.