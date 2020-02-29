Work Underway on Rural King

SUGARCREEK, Pa. (EYT) – After nearly two years of anticipation, it appears that Venango County residents will be getting a Rural King.

(PHOTO: A Rural King store in Morganton, NC. Photo courtesy Morganton.com.)

Sugarcreek Borough Council president John McClelland told The Derrick that renovations are underway at the former Kmart building along Allegheny Boulevard.

Remodeling efforts are expected to begin within a month.

Rural King, a national farm supply chain based in Illinois, purchased the property in May 2018 with plans of opening a store there. It’s unclear as to what caused the delay in progress.

ExploreVenango.com has made several attempts to obtain information from Rural King over the past two years; however, those attempts have resulted in very little response.

Nevertheless, the company did say that it plans to issue a press release within the next 30 days.

No timetable is set for the store’s opening.

Rural King Supply was founded in 1960.

According to the company’s website, Rural King sells basic farm supplies as well as outdoor workwear, power tools, lawn and garden items, pet supplies, and guns, among other items.

It currently has over 100 stores throughout the United States.

Sugarcreek Kmart permanently closed on Sunday, April 8.



(PHOTO: Former Kmart building)

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.