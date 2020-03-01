A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

