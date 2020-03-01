All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Lew Stewart
Lew Stewart served our country in the United States Marines.
Name: Lewis A. Stewart
Born: July 18, 1937
Died: December 6, 2019
Hometown: New Bethlehem, PA
Branch: United States Marines
Lew proudly served his country in the United States Marines.
His funeral service was held at the First Church of God, in New Bethlehem, with Pastor John Phillips and Pastor Randy Hopper co-officiating.
He was laid to rest in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
