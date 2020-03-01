 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Lew Stewart

Sunday, March 1, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

StewartLew Stewart served our country in the United States Marines.

Name: Lewis A. Stewart

Born: July 18, 1937

Died: December 6, 2019

Hometown: New Bethlehem, PA

Branch: United States Marines

Lew proudly served his country in the United States Marines.

His funeral service was held at the First Church of God, in New Bethlehem, with Pastor John Phillips and Pastor Randy Hopper co-officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


