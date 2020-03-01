 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies

Sunday, March 1, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These cookies have the delicious taste of carrot cake with the convenience of a cookie!

Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups butter, softened, divided
1 cup packed brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract, divided
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups shredded carrots
2 cups granola with fruit and nuts
1 cup cornflakes
2 tablespoons sugar
1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°.

~In a large bowl, cream one cup butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla.

~In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture just until combined. Stir in carrots, granola, and cornflakes.

~Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls two inches apart on greased baking sheets; sprinkle with sugar. Bake 10 to 12 minutes (or until edges are golden brown and cookies are set). Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, cinnamon, and remaining butter and vanilla until blended. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth.

~Spread frosting on bottoms of half of the cookies; cover with remaining cookies.


