ECC Wins Second Straight D9 1A Boys’ Basketball Title

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Behind 15 points from Mark Kraus, top-seeded Elk County Catholic defeated third-seeded Cameron County, 53-36, in the District 9 Class 1A Championship game to win its second consecutive title at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Saturday night.

Kraus had a team-best three 3-pointers with two coming in the second half to help the Crusaders extend their lead.

“It feels amazing,” Kraus said. “As a team, we’ve been working for this since kindergarten. To be able to be here and have this opportunity is just amazing.”

ECC (26-1) took a 21-15 lead into halftime but saw it’s edge get cut to 24-20 a couple of minutes into the third after a Gavin Morton 3-pointer.

“I thought we got a little lazy with some passes in the first half,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “We turned the ball over a couple times off of their 2-3, but (Cameron) had a good plan and unfortunately we were able to make a run in the second half.”

Will Uberti responded with a 3-pointer to put the Crusaders up 27-20 and Regis Wortman had six points in a 16-4 run to close out the third quarter.

“I think it was just (at halftime) we got together and communicated as a team,” Kraus said. “We knew we needed to get into the middle of (the zone). We did that, and they changed to man. It was a good team effort on offense.”

The Crusaders continued to extend their lead in the fourth quarter thanks to Mason McAllister, who scored six of his eight points in the final eight minutes.

Dino Brown had a game-high 19 points for the Red Raiders (20-5) despite the loss. Brown also went 5-of-7 from the charity stripe and had five points in the fourth quarter.

ECC’s defense was a large part of the victory as well holding Caden Beldin to four points.

“He’s a good player,” Straub said. “He presents a matchup problem because he plays so well on the perimeter and can play inside.”

Offensively for the Crusaders, Wortman finished with 12 points while Uberti had a pair of 3-pointers to finish with eight points.

“The District 9 single A field was strong this year,” Straub said. “A lot of different teams had the ability to win, but we’re pleased to be back here playing.

“You hear the kids talk and (Clarion University) is the place they want to play championships. They talk a lot about playing here, so I hope our kids never under-appreciate the effort it takes to win district championships.”

Both teams advance to the PIAA playoffs.

ECC will face the sixth-place team out of the WPIAL, Imani Christian, Friday, March 6, at a District 9 location.

Cameron County faces District 6 second-place team Williamsburg Friday, March 6, at a District 9 location.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 53, CAMERON COUNTY 36

Score by Quarters

ECC – 11 10 19 13 – 53

CAMERON 8 7 9 12 – 36

ECC – 53

Isaac Wortman 2 0-0 4, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Carter Lindemuth 0 0-1 3, Jordan DePrator 0 0-0 0, Luke Jansen 0 0-0 0,Ben Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Will Uberti 1 0-0 8, Regis Wortman 5 2-2 12, Mason McAllister 4 0-2 8, Leo Gregory 1 1-2 3, Mark Kraus 3 0-2 15, Mykey Incrominias 0 0-0 0, Charlie Breindel 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-9 53.

CAMERON – 36

Dino Brown 7 5-7 19, Dylan Guisto 1 3-3 8, Matt Swartz 0 0-0 0, Caden Beldin 2 0-0 4, Camdyn Allison 0 0-0 0, Dalton Ball 0 0-0 0, Cameron Harrier 0 0-0 0, Alan Erickson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Morton 1 0-0 5, Devin Fowler 0 0-0 0, Jon Good 0 0-0 0, Hayden Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-10 36.

Three-pointers: ECC 6 (Kraus 3, Uberti 2, Lindemuth 1), Cameron 2 (Guisto 1, Morton 1).

