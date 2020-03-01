Featured Local Job: Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing and Service Coordinator III

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing ($14.10/hr.) and Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) plus $750 sign-on bonuses and, upon qualification, future retention bonuses. Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk.

For both positions, the caseworker exam must be successfully completed. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Qualified candidates must also pass an interview.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us.

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

