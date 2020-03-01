Heartbreak for North Clarion, as She-Wolves Roar Back Only to Have Late Lead Slip Away in D9 Title Game Loss

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – It had all the makings of another storybook ending for the North Clarion girls’ basketball team.

(Photo: Abby Gatesman hits a shot to put North Clarion up 40-39 late in the game Saturday. Unfortunately, for the She-Wolves, Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers hit a late shot to deny a fourth straight D9 Class 1A title. Photo by Deb Arner)



Seeking their fourth straight District 9 Class 1A title, the favored She-Wolves rallied from a seven-point third-quarter deficit to take a four-point lead with three minutes play.

But in the end, Sarah Chambers’ old-school 3-point play with 3.4 seconds left, gave Coudersport a 42-40 upset win.

“I take the blame that we weren’t ready for what they had to offer,” North Clarion head coach Terry Dreihaup, who saw the program’s seven-game District 9 win streak come to an end, said. “I thought we fought back really hard to get back into the game. We just couldn’t make a shot. That’s the bottom line, and we just didn’t play good enough defense tonight.”

The defense, something that has been a hallmark all season for the She-Wolves (24-1) needed to come up with one play after Abby Gatesman, who played a yeoman of a game despite being under the weather, missed the front end of a one-and-one with 9.7 seconds to play and North Clarion leading, 40-39.

Out of a Coudersport timeout with eight seconds left, the Lady Falcons (21-4) got the ball inbounds, and Lauren Stimaer started to dribble towards the timeline before passing to Chambers.

Gatesman tried to intercept the pass, but Chambers caught it and got behind Gatesman finding herself with an open lane to the basket as the North Clarion defenders, who had been in a full-court press, frantically rushed back. But Chambers just beat Amya Green, who had raced back from midcourt to try to get in her way, to the spot. A half-second later, and Green may have been able to take what would have been an unbelievable charge.

As it was, Chambers made the shot and was fouled on the play and hit the free throw giving the Lady Falcons a 42-40 lead.

“We wanted to put pressure on their guards and everyone else to kind of stay back so we didn’t get beat deep,” Dreihaup said. “But they made a good pass to Sarah. Sarah had an open lane, and we did our best to stop her. But she made a great play.”

It was a play that wasn’t even supposed to happen.

“Originally, the play wasn’t supposed to go to me,” Chambers said. “But Lauren got it to me, and I locked my eyes on the basket. I knew she was going to try to foul me, so I got there as fast as I could and got a shot up.”

North Clarion called timeout with 1.9 seconds left just across halfcourt, but Gabby Schmader’s inbounds pass into the key was intercepted by Chambers sealing the Lady Falcons (21-4) third championship in four years while denying North Clarion a fourth straight title.

“The plan was kind of to run a screen off the foul line and see if we could throw a deep pass maybe to Abby to get a shot or a layup, but it just didn’t come to pass,” North Clarion head coach Terry Dreihaup said.

Coudersport played from ahead nearly the entire game but found itself down four, 38-34, following a Gatesman basket 2:38 to play. That was part of a stretch that saw Gatesman take over the game scoring six of nine points for North Clarion. She finished with a game-high 19 points.

“We saw a mismatch,” Dreihaup said. “They had a smaller girl guarding her, and we knew Abby could take her to the rim. She did a great job at that. We just needed one more bucket.”

Chambers hit two free throws with 2:10 to play to make it 38-36, and then the teams traded turnovers before Stimaker tied up Gatesman with the arrow in favor of Coudersport.

Rosalyn Page was then fouled and hit the first free throw to make it 38-37 with 1:36 to play before missing the second one. But Chambers grabbed the rebound and had the putback to give Coudersport the lead, 39-38, with 1:30 left.

“(When we were down), coach got us over here and said I don’t want to see one hanging head,” Chambers said.

Gatesman, who had a strong second half with 13 points, then gave the She-Wolves the lead back with a basket with 45.1 seconds to play.

A blocked shot by Gatesman with around 13 or 14 seconds to play seemed to give North Clarion the defensive stop it needed, but after a couple of fouls, Coudersport fouled Gatesman with 9.7 to play and the rest didn’t go the She-Wolves way.

Coudersport used free-throw shooting to stay in the game going 8 of 9 from the line in the final 3:54 of the game with their only fourth-quarter field goals being the Chambers’ offensive put and her shot at the end of the game.

“It’s huge,” Chambers said of hitting free throws. “We focus a lot on free throws in practice. Not just one person, but everyone. We are a very dangerous team on that aspect of the court.”

Dreihaip said all the credit to Coudersport.

“They hit their foul shots,” Dreihaup said. “Kudos to them.”

While North Clarion came up a little shy in their goal of winning a fourth straight D9 title, the She-Wolves season isn’t over. They enter the PIAA playoffs and play the fourth-place team out of the WPIAL, Sewickley Academy in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs Saturday at a District 9 site.

This is the third time in four years North Clarion has faced the Panthers having won the school’s first-ever PIAA playoff game against them in 2017 and losing to the Lady Panthers last year.

“The season is not over for us,” Dreihaup said. “We still have another game or more. I told the girls, you can’t judge a season on one game. (Coudersport) came and played better than we did and gave us a loss. We just have to move on. It was a great season. But it is not over yet either.”

Coudersport also is in the PIAA playoffs and takes on Avella, the sixth-place team out of the WPIAL, also Saturday at a District 9 site.

NOTES – Mikayla Gunn led Coudersport with 15 points while hitting three 3-pointers … Page added 10 points and Chambers nine … Trinity Thompson chipped in six points for North Clarion with Schmader adding five.

COUDERSPORT 42, NORTH CLARION 40

Score by Quarters

Coudersport 7 12 11 12 – 42

North Clarion 6 10 13 11 – 40

COUDERSPORT – 42

Mikayla Gunn 4 4-4 15, Lauren Stimaker 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Frame 0 2-2 2, Emma Chambers 1 0-0 2, Sarah Chambers 3 3-3 9, Rosalyn Page 4 2-4 10. Totals 14 11-13 42.

NORTH CLARION – 40

Mackenzie Bauer 1 0-0 2, Addison Shaftic 0 0-0 0, Amaya Green 1 0-0 2, Gabby Schmader 1 3-5 5, Gwen Siegel 1 1-2 3, Abby Gatesman 9 1-2 19, Trinity Thompson 3 0-0 6, Haley Sherman 0 3-4 3. Totals 16 8-13 40.

Three-pointers: Coudersport 3 (Gunn 3). North Clairon (none)

