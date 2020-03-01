Keth Leads Brookville into PIAA Playoffs with Subregional Title in Boys 3A

HYDE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Using a stifling defense, District 9 champion Brookville moved into the PIAA Class 3A boys’ playoffs with a 46-32 win over District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge in the District 5-9 subregional title game Saturday afternoon at Clearfield High School.

The Raiders (17-7) led 20-12 at halftime and then 33-19 going to the fourth quarter.

Robert Keth had a huge day for Brookville scoring a career-high 21 points to lead all scorers. Jace Miner added seven points and Jack Krug six for Brookville.

Matt Whysong paced Chestnut Ridge (13-11) with 11 points with Isaac Little hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring eight.

BROOKVILLE 46, CHESTNUT RIDGE 32

Score by Quarters

Chestnut Ridge 6 6 7 13 – 32

Brookville 13 7 13 13 – 46

CHESTNUT RIDGE – 32

Isaac Little 3 0-0 8, Matt Whysong 3 5-6 11, Kam Clapper 1 2-2 5, Logan Pfister 1 2-2 4, Noah Hillegass 2 0-0 4, Luke Mickle 0 0-0 0, Jonah Hillegass 0 0-2 0. 10 9-12 32.

BROOKVILLE – 46

Robert Keth 6 8-10 21, Aaron Park 2 0-0 4, Jack Krug 3 0-0 6, Bryce Baughman 0 0-0 0, Jace Miner 3 1-3 7, Logan Byerley 3 0-0 6, Danny Lauer 0 0-0 0, Griffin Ruhlman 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-13 46.

Three-pointers: Chestnut Ridge X (Little 2, Clapper). Brookville 1 (Keth).

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.