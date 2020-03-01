Keystone’s Season Ended by Coudersport in D9 2A Consolation Game; C-L Beats A-C Valley in 1A Consy Contest

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Coudersport and Clarion-Limestone won District 9 boys’ basketball consolation games Saturday afternoon.

(Photo: Keystone’s Andrew Lauer tries to defend Coudersport’s Travis Gleason during action Saturday. Photo by Mary Rearick)

COUDERSPORT 58, KEYSTONE 45

CLARION, Pa. – Coudersport claimed the third and final PIAA playoff spot awarded to District 9 in Class 2A with a 58-45 win over Keystone in the consolation game Saturday afternoon at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

The Falcons (20-4) built a 32-20 halftime lead they never relinquished on their way to the win.

Hayden Keck scored a game-high 17 points, with all the tallies coming in the first three quarters, while Travis Gleason added 16 points, 10 in the fourth quarter. Dillon Keglovits chipped in nine tallies, and Kolby VanWhy eight.

Troy Johnson led Keystone (21-4) with 14 points with Marc Rearick adding nine on three 3-pointers and Alex Rapp eight.

Coudersport will face District 10 runner-up Farrell in the PIAA playoffs Saturday at a District 10 site. It is a rematch of sorts, as Farrell beat Coudersport in the PIAA Class 1A football playoffs last fall.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 70, A-C VALLEY 66

CLARION, Pa. – Overcoming a slow start, Clarion-Limestone topped A-C Valley, 70-66, in the District 9 Class 1A boys’ consolation game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

The Lions (21-5) fell behind 23-14 after a quarter of play but outscored the Falcons (16-9), who they beat for the third time this season, 39-11 over the next two quarters to take a 53-44 lead after three quarters.

Deion Deas exploded for a game-high 32 points for C-L with Hayden Callen adding 22 points. Both players hit four 3-pointers apiece.

Levi Orton paced A-C Valley with 20 points, Eli Penny added 19 and Eddie Stevanus 13.

Both teams advance to the PIAA playoffs. C-L plays District 6 champion, Bishop Carroll, while A-C Valley plays WPIAL champion Vincentian Academy. Those games will be Friday, March 7, at District 6 and WPIAL sites respectively.

