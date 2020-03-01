Clarion Can’t Get on Track Offensively in D9 Class 2A Title Game Loss to Ridgway

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Is it possible to be too unselfish?

(Photo: Clarion’s Nick Frederick goes hard to the hole during the Bobcats loss to Ridgway in the District 9 Class 2A title game Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym. Photo by Mary Rearick)

For the Clarion Area boys’ basketball team Saturday that might have been the case during a 41-32 loss to Ridgway in the District 9 Class 2A championship game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

With the Bobcats right in the basketball game down two, 28-26, late in the third quarter following a Nick Frederick basket with 2:59 to play in the quarter, Clarion had a chance to tie the game but Skylar Rhoades, who had thrown more than one “dime” in the first half, tried a tough pass inside that was intercepted.

That led to a Zack Zameroski basket at the other end giving Ridgway, which has won back-to-back District 9 titles, a four-point lead.

Next time down the court, it was the same result for the Bobcats as another usually good pass from Rhoades was again picked off, and again Zameroski made Clarion pay with another basket to put the Elkers up six, 32-26.

“A lot of the offensive issues we caused ourselves,” Fox said. “We tried to make the extra pass, which wasn’t there. There were a couple of times we had layups, but we made the extra pass.”

But before anyone is too harsh on Clarion for making that extra pass, give Ridgway credit. The Elkers (19-7) didn’t come into the game as the second-best defensive team in District 9 for no reason.

“Ridgway rotated, and, where throughout the season those passes have been there, they weren’t tonight,” Fox said.

Ridgway sophomore Dan Park, who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game after scoring 12 poitns, said playing strong defense is a hallmark of what the Elkers do.

“Every person we put out on the court plays great defense,” Park said. “We like to stop the shooters, and as long as we put more points on the board than them we win in the end.”

And that is exactly what happened.

Up five, 32-27, to start the fourth quarter, Ridgway ran nearly three minutes off the clock before Park finally hit two free throws to make it a 34-27 game with 5:06 to play.

But with the slow-down style the Elkers have perfected under head coach Tony Allegretto over the last decade, that seven-point lead may as well have been 27.

Clarion tried its best to cut into it, and got back within four, 34-30, on a Frederick free throw with 3:53 to play. But Park ended any hope of a comeback with back-to-back baskets to push the lead to eight, 38-30.

“We tried to put more pressure on later on,” Fox said. “But it was a little too late.”

Ridgway started strong and led 21-12 three minutes into the second quarter before Clarion ended the first half on an 8-0 run that included four points from Hunter Craddock, to get back within one, 21-20, at halftime.

The game was still a two-point contest, 28-26, in favor of Ridgway following a Frederick basket for Clarion (16-9) with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter.

But that turned out to be Clarion’s next-to-last field goal of the game and its last one until Cal German scored with 31.2 seconds to play to make it a 38-32 contest.

Fox lamented the fact his team could get close but never quite take the lead.

“Things would have a been a little more different because then they would have been pressing,” Fox said. “Honestly, they are probably the favorite team going into the game. We’re not the favorite team, so if we could have gotten some extra pressure for them they might have started tightening up a little.”

Dush led Ridgway with 14 points, nine coming in the first half, with Zack Zameroski chipping in eight, including six in the third quarter.

German led Clarion with 12 points with Frederick adding seven.

Both teams enter the PIAA playoffs.

Ridgway plays the WPIAL’s fourth-place finisher, Shenango, while Clarion faced WPIAL third-place finisher, Winchester Thurston. Both of those games will be Saturday, March 7, at a District 9 location.

“It’s very important,” Fox said of the late-season success Clarion has had and getting into the D9 title game and the PIAA playoffs. “It gets the kids great experience. We haven’t been here in 17 years and haven’t played a state playoff game in 15 years. Experience-wise, it’s great for the kids. Hopefully, it adds more excitement to the program in future years.”

RIDGWAY 41, CLARION 32

Score by Quarters

Clarion 9 11 7 5 – 32

Ridgway 14 7 11 9 – 41

CLARION – 32

Cal German 5 0-0 12, Beau Verdill 2 2-2 6, Christian Simko 0 0-0 0, Hunter Craddock 2 0-0 4, Josh Craig 0 1-2 1, Skylar Rhoades 1 0-0 2, Nick Frederick 3 1-2 7. Totals 13 4-6 32.

RIDGWAY – 41

Matt Dush 5 2-2 14, Domenic Allegretto 1 0-0 2, RJ Miller 1 1-2 3, Drew Young 0 0-0 0, Alex Bon 1 0-0 2, Zack Zameroski 4 0-1 8, Dan Park 4 3-4 12. Totals 16 6-9 41

Three-pointers: Clarion 2 (German 2). Ridgway 3 (Dush 2, Park).

