Pair of Moniteau Swimmers Claim D9 Titles

ST. MARYS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Clearfield swept the District 9 boys’ and girls’ swimming titles Saturday.

The Bison boys won with 391 points well ahead of second-place DuBois, who finished with 249.5 points, while the Lady Bison girls won with 398 points, 98 points better than second-place St. Marys (300 points).

The Clearfield boys swept the three relays (200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle) while also crowning seven individual champions.

Like Mikesell (200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle) and Mason Marshall (100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke) each won two individual titles for the Bison who also got championships from Leif Hoffman in the 200-yard IM, Justin Hand in 1-meter diving and Noah Jordan in the 100-yard breaststroke.

St. Marys (Kevin Kuhnar in the 50-yard freestyle) and DuBois (Tucker Fenstermacher in the 100-yard freestyle) each had one champion.

The Clearfield girls took a pair of relays winning the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay, while St. Marys won the 200-yard medley relay.

The Lady Bison also crowned three individual champions with Karli Bietz winning the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle and Raegan Mikeswell winning the 100-yard freestyle.

Moniteau had three champions as well with Baily Trettel winning both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke and Katelyn Reott winning the 100-yard breaststroke.

Bradford added one champion thanks to Sydney Rodgers winning the 1-meter diving competition.

BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY TITLES

200-yard Medley Relay: Clearfield, 1:41.30 (Leif Hoffman, Noah Jordan, Mason Marshall, Justin Maines)

200-yard Freestyle: Luke Mikesell, Clearfield, 1:39.72

200-yard IM: Leif Hoffman, Clearfield, 2:02.92

50-yard Freestyle: Kevin Kuhar, St. Marys 22.14

100-yard Butterfly: Mason Marshall, Clearfield, 54.75

200-yard Freestyle Relay: Clearfield, 1:30.49 (Justin Maines, Noah Jordan, Parker Marshall, Luke Mikesell)

1-meter Diving: Justin Hand, Clearfield, 356.40 points

100-yard Freestyle: Tucker Fenstermacher, DuBois, 48.88

500-yard Freestyle: Luke Mikesell, Clearfield, 4:33.06

100-yard Backstroke: Mason Marshall, Clearfield, 58.44

100-yard Breaststroke: Noah Jordan, Clearfield, 1:01.45

400-yard Freestyle Relay: Clearfield, 3:17.11 (Leif Hoffman, Mason Marshall, Parker Marshall, Luke Mikesell)

GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY TITLES

200-yard Medley Relay: St. Marys, 1:58.79 (Jade Reynolds, Camryn Bauer, Mya Klaiber, Lucy Anthony

200-yard Freestyle: Karli Bietz, Clearfield, 2:02.22

200-yard IM: Julia Moini, Bradford, 2:23.38

50-yard Freestyle: Katelyn Reott, Moniteau, 25.08

100-yard Butterfly: Baily Trettel, Moniteau, 1:00.86

200-yard Freestyle Relay: Clearfield, 1:43.96 (Raegan Mikesell, Christina McGinnis, Jaylin Wood, Karli Bietz)

1-meter Diving: Sydney Rodgers, Bradford, 323.40 points

100-yard Freestyle: Raegan Mikesell, Clearfield, 56.02

500-yard Freestyle: Karlie Bietz, Clearfield, 5:29.68

100-yard Backstroke: Baily Trettel, Moniteau, 59.86

100-yard Breaststroke: Katelyn Reott, Moniteau, 1:11.07

400-yard Freestyle Relay: Clearfield, 3:50.68 (Raegan Mikesell, Christina McGinnis, Jaylin Wood, Karli Bietz)

